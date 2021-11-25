Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations

  • November 25 2021 17:32:28

MOSCOW
Russia on Nov. 25 voiced support for normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia, saying it would contribute to the regional stability.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Armenia asked Russia to help in this process, adding that some steps in this regard had already been taken.

"Our country is ready to contribute to this (normalization of relations) in every possible way. The launch of this process, as we believe, would undoubtedly contribute to the improvement of the overall situation in the region," she said in a statement.

The spokeswoman promised to continue "taking steps to create peaceful and stable conditions in the region," noting that special attention will be paid to the establishment and development of regional commercial, economic and transport ties.

