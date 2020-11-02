Rescue efforts completed for İzmir quake as death toll reaches 114

İZMİR

The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 114, authorities said on Nov. 4.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD),137 victims are still under treatment, while 898 more have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 1,713 aftershocks- 45 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0- have been recorded since Oct. 30's 6.6-magnitude quake rattled Izmir,

Turkey’s third-largest city that is home to more than 4.3 million, the agency said.

So far, 107 people have been pulled from the debris as search and rescue activities ended as of Nov. 4.

On Twitter, Mehmet Güllüoğlu, the head of Turkey's Disaster emergency Management Authority (AFAD), thanked the disaster workers and volunteers who served in the search and rescue efforts in the province.

Some 12 people who were injured are in ICU, with five in serious condition, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca also reiterated his earlier warning that the conditions in İzmir provide a suitable ground for COVID-19 to spread, urging caution.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region early on Nov. 4.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the latest quake occurred at 05.24 a.m. local time (0224 GMT) at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles).