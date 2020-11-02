Rescue efforts completed for İzmir quake as death toll reaches 114

  • November 02 2020 09:10:00

Rescue efforts completed for İzmir quake as death toll reaches 114

İZMİR
Rescue efforts completed for İzmir quake as death toll reaches 114

The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 114, authorities said on Nov. 4.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD),137 victims are still under treatment, while 898 more have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 1,713 aftershocks- 45 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0- have been recorded since Oct. 30's 6.6-magnitude quake rattled Izmir,

Turkey’s third-largest city that is home to more than 4.3 million, the agency said.

So far, 107 people have been pulled from the debris as search and rescue activities ended as of Nov. 4.

On Twitter, Mehmet Güllüoğlu, the head of Turkey's Disaster emergency Management Authority (AFAD), thanked the disaster workers and volunteers who served in the search and rescue efforts in the province.

Some 12 people who were injured are in ICU, with five in serious condition, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca also reiterated his earlier warning that the conditions in İzmir provide a suitable ground for COVID-19 to spread, urging caution.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region early on Nov. 4.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the latest quake occurred at 05.24 a.m. local time (0224 GMT) at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles).

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

    Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

  2. Istanbul residents urged not to travel

    Istanbul residents urged not to travel

  3. Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

    Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

  4. Turkey wants Trump but isn’t ruling out a Biden win

    Turkey wants Trump but isn’t ruling out a Biden win

  5. Rescue efforts end for İzmir quake as death toll reaches 114

    Rescue efforts end for İzmir quake as death toll reaches 114
Recommended
Cat joins ranks of earthquake survivors

Cat joins ranks of earthquake survivors
Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda

Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda
MPs approve motion to form earthquake measures committee

MPs approve motion to form earthquake measures committee
Automatic food machines to help stray animals

Automatic food machines to help stray animals
Turkey sees larger tsunami after latest quake

Turkey sees larger tsunami after latest quake
Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting
Photo of little girl’s ‘holding on to life’ touches hearts

Photo of little girl’s ‘holding on to life’ touches hearts
WORLD ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

ISIL claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

Austrian investigators were on Nov. 3 piecing together the Nov. 2 evening rampage through central Vienna by a lone gunman and later claimed by the ISIL, as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a European response to "political Islam".    
ECONOMY Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors

Antalya ends tourism season with 3.3 mln foreign visitors

Most of the hotels in Antalya, the Turkish tourism sector’s heartland with a bed capacity of nearly 600,000, have closed their doors until the next holiday season, which is expected to start in April 2021.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty

Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Monday Super Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.