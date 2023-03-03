Repair works continue at damaged İskenderun Port

Mithat Yurdakul – ANKARA

İskenderun International Port, Türkiye’s fourth-largest port, continues repairs to damage caused by Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.

Gündüz Arısoy, general manager of LimakPort İskenderun, said a new design is being prepared for the port and they are trying to come up with a structure that can withstand the force in case similar earthquakes occur again.

“The port will be put into operation in stages,” Arısoy said. “If the first phase starts in May, we will have 80 percent of the port operational by July.”

Ship unloading and loading operations were suspended at the Limak İskenderun International Port since Feb. 6 due to earthquakes. After a fire that caused by overturned containers at the port was brought under control, the damaged containers were sorted while the scrap and overturned containers were sorted in separate corners.

Work is continuing to resume loading and unloading operations at the port.

Arısoy emphasized that engineering studies are being carried out on the facilities, noting that drilling, geotechnical surveys and topographical measurements have been carried out on the ground.

Arısoy explained that the project company has also started a separate study on the port, saying that a redesign will be performed.

“The need for machinery, equipment and spare parts in the port will also be determined and studied,” he said.

“Cleaning and sorting of overturned containers has been carried out locally. Work is also being carried out on the ground of the port, we are trying to come up with a structure that will withstand similar earthquakes again.”

Arısoy explained that the port will be put into operation gradually, and that they plan to start partial operations in May.

“If the first phase starts in May, we will have 80 percent of the port operational by July,” he said, adding that a new phase of operations will start a month later.

Pointing out the importance of the port for trade, especially for the provinces in the region, Arısoy said there was a shortage of capacity in ports that could be used as alternatives to İskenderun Port, and that the loading and unloading capacity in İskenderun was not available in alternative facilities.

İskenderun Port was built on an area of 1 million square meters and has eight berths. The port’s conventional cargo capacity, consisting of bulk, general and project cargo, reaches 3.2 million tons per year, while its ro-ro capacity is 120,000 vehicles per year and ro-pax capacity is 30,000 trucks per year.

As the import and export gateway of the central Anatolia, Mediterranean, eastern and southeastern Anatolia regions, the port is of great importance to the industrialists and exporters of a wide region from Mersin to Şırnak and from Malatya to Kilis. The port also plays an important role in the transit trade of the Middle East, especially northern Iraq.