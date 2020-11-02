Quake death toll rises to 92 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors

İZMİR

The death toll in Turkey from Oct. 30's powerful earthquake jolting the Aegean region has risen to 92, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Nov. 2.

AFAD said that 994 people were injured, with 847 of them discharged from hospitals and 147 people still under treatment.

Some 1,323 aftershocks have hit the area since then, with 43 of them above magnitude 4, AFAD added.

So far, 106 people have been pulled from the debris as search and rescue activities continue.

Meanwhile, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said on Nov. 2 that Turkey has started the construction of a "container city" - temporary housing units resembling shipping containers - in İzmir.

“Our container city, right next to the wreckage area, will be completed with its infrastructure and social facilities within 20 days,” Kurum said.

The temporary residences for 1,000 people will cover an area of 46,300 square meters in the Bayrakli district, he added.

"Currently, we have a clean and warm guesthouse facility to meet all kinds of food and shelter needs. The capacity is approximately 7,600."

He said that as many as 3,500 tents have been sent to the quake-hit region, and nearly 2,000 of them have been set up for those whose homes have been destroyed.

About 7,600 people have taken shelter in the tents, the minister said, adding that at least 220,000 earthquake victims have been served meals with the coordination of the Turkish Red Crescent.

Earlier in the day, Kurum updated the number of heavily damaged and destroyed buildings to 58.

With cold weather conditions affecting quake victims, Kurum called on citizens to seek shelter at local guest houses.

On Oct. 30, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Izmir, the third-largest city of Turkey with some 4.37 million population.

Similarly to Kurum, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk also urged the citizens to take shelter at public guest houses in Izmir.

"We have a capacity of over 7,000 in public guest houses. This number can be further increased according to need," Selçuk added.

She further said that additional 5 million Turkish liras (some $595,000) will be transferred on Nov. 2 to Oct. 30's 5 million Turkish liras social aid that was sent to the region by the Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry.