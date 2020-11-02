Quake death toll rises to 85 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
The death toll in Turkey from Oct. 30's powerful earthquake jolting the Aegean region has risen to 85, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Nov. 2.

According to AFAD, 220 injured people are receiving treatment.

Earlier, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum updated the number of heavily damaged and destroyed buildings to 58.

With cold weather conditions affecting quake victims, Kurum called on citizens to seek shelter at local guest houses.

"We began the process for setting up a container city. We will establish a container city with a capacity to host 1,000 people on an area of 46,300 square meters (498,000 square feet) in Bayraklı district," he added.

On Oct. 30, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Izmir, the third largest city of Turkey with some 4.37 million population.

Similarly to Kurum, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk also urged the citizens to take shelter at public guest houses in Izmir.

"We have a capacity of over 7,000 in public guest houses. This number can be further increased according to need," Selçuk added.

She further said that additional 5 million Turkish liras (some $595,000) will be transferred on Monday to Friday's 5 million Turkish liras social aid that was sent to the region by the Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry.

Some 1,120 aftershocks have hit the area since then, 43 of them above magnitude 4, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

It added that 962 people were injured, with 743 of them discharged from hospitals and 219 people still under treatment.

So far, 1,864 tents have been installed, with 2,038 currently being set up.

Temporary accommodation has been established to meet the urgent need for shelter in the city, with over 3,500 tents, some 24,400 blankets, 13,300 beds, 5,500 sleeping sets, 2,600 kitchen sets, and four showers and toilet containers shipped to the area, AFAD noted.

So far, 106 people have been pulled from the debris as search and rescue activities continue.

 

