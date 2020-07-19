Production for Turkey's first indigenous car to start in 2022

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 18 laid the cornerstone for the country's first indigenous car plant.

“We plan to complete the [construction of the] factory in 18 months and take our [first] vehicle from the production line in the last quarter of 2022,” said Erdoğan at the groundbreaking ceremony in the northwestern Bursa province.

Erdoğan said they have started the construction of a "huge production complex with different facilities that will radically change the perception of a factory in people's minds.”

He went on to say that he was proud of realizing a huge project despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives around the world.

Erdoğan said that it was a "historic step" to realize a 60-year-old dream to produce the country's indigenous car.

The plant will host Turkey’s first indigenous car engineering, design, and production center.

'More than a factory'

In the meantime, the CEO of TOGG said on July 18 that the first indigenous car plant is more than just an automobile factory.

It will have centers for research and development and a customer experience park, Gürcan Karakaş said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The construction of the factory is expected to be completed in 18 months and it will have the capacity to produce 175,000 vehicles annually.

The factory is designed keeping in view environmental concerns.

"Volatile organic compounds emission less than 5 gr/m2, it is one-ninth of the legal limit in Turkey, one-seventh of the legal limit in Europe and it is the cleanest in Europe," he said in a statement.

It also incorporates a smart production network with real-time data and the Internet of Things.

He said one of the most important issues in electric vehicles is the battery.

“We have come a long way in the development of the battery and e-power unit architecture. We have almost reached to completion of the design of our high-tech battery that will provide over 300 and 500 kilometers (190 to 300 miles) of range with different packages.”

He said the factory will produce one million vehicles in five different models until 2030.

Stating that 93% of TOGG's supplier selection has been completed, Karakaş underlined: "Among our selections, 78% of them are from Turkey and 22% of them are European and Asian companies."

Rifat Hisarciklıoğlu, the board chairman of TOGG, said: "As the automotive world is changing shell, Turkey will become a very important player at the table."

"Hopefully, we will now be on the winning side. Because this automobile belongs to 83 million people. Because it will not only be produced in Turkey, but also its trademark, patent and design will be completely ours," he added.

Mustafa Varank, the Turkish trade minister, said the car designs were registered in the EU and China after it was announced last December.

TOGG was established in 2018 under the leadership of The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) by companies of Anadolu Group, BMC, Root Group, Turkcell and the Zorlu Group via a collaboration.

It will produce five different models -- SUV, sedan, c-hatchback, b-SUV, and b-MPV -- until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.