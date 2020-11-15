President Erdoğan visits Turkish Cyprus

LEFKOŞA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 15 arrived at the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Plane carrying President Erdoğan departed from Istanbul at 12:20 p.m. local time (0920GMT) for the capital Lefkoşa for an official visit and to attend ceremonies on the country's 37th foundation anniversary.

Erdoğan was welcomed by Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, Parliament Speaker Teberrüken Uluçay, besides other ministers and lawmakers. He is accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdoğan and Devlet Bahceli, the

head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), among others.

Turkish ambassador Ali Murat Başçeri, Cyprus Turkish Peace Force Commander Maj. Gen. Sezai Öztürk, Security Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Zorlu Topaloğlu, veterans and other officials were also present.

Erdoğan and Tatar are expected to discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with steps to further strengthen the close cooperation between Turkey and the TRNC. They will also exchange views on the Cyprus issue.

Also, Erdoğan is expected to attend the official opening of the Lefkoşa Emergency Hospital, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate.