President Erdoğan set to visit Azerbaijan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president is set to travel to Azerbaijan on a two-day visit starting on Dec. 9.

During the official visit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend a victory parade ceremony in the capital Baku upon the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

The visit will mark the completion of Azerbaijan's recent military success in liberating its region of Nagorno-Karabakh from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

Erdoğan will also discuss with Aliyev how to pursue Azerbaijan's efforts in international platforms in the aftermath of Nagorno-Karabakh's liberation, as well as how to strengthen existing cooperation between the two countries.

International and regional developments will also be discussed, with plans to sign various agreements.