Preschoolers, 1st graders due back in school

  • September 09 2020 09:24:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
As coronavirus challenges continue, only Turkey’s youngest students are due back in class later this month, officials said on Sept. 8.

“On Sept. 21, we will start face-to-face education with only preschool and first-year students,” said National Education Minister Ziya Selçuk.

Selçuk added that face-to-face education for all the grades will be re-evaluated three weeks after the Sept. 21 classes begin.

Remote learning will continue through national broadcaster TRT's Education Information Network (EBA) channels and live courses.

Through EBA, all teachers can carry out live lessons.

Also, during the new term, students will be able to develop their academic and social skills by downloading apps prepared to improve their reading, comprehension, and math skills.

EBA Support Point areas were also established in schools and various institutions to ensure students lacking a computer or internet access at home can still benefit from the courses.

Turkey developed EBA this spring after the country switched to distance learning for middle and high schools as part of measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

