Police seize 95 liters of bootleg alcohol

  • October 25 2020 10:26:14

Police seize 95 liters of bootleg alcohol

GAZİANTEP/ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Police seize 95 liters of bootleg alcohol

Security forces in southeastern Turkey on Oct. 24 seized a total of 95 liters of bootleg alcohol

In a statement, the provincial security directorate in Gaziantep said that police raided a depot in the Esentepe neighborhood and seized 95 liters of bootleg alcohol.

Separately, police seized nearly 4.5 tons of ethyl alcohol in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul, a security source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The police also held distillation systems, alcohol tanks and alcohol cans prepared for distribution, the source said, adding one suspect was also arrested.

Since Oct. 9, at least 71 people have died of alcohol poisoning in Turkey.

Bootleg alcohol, made with methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol, is severely harmful to humans. Its consumption can cause permanent blindness and often proves fatal.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  2. President Erdoğan slams Macron, says he needs ’mental checks’

    President Erdoğan slams Macron, says he needs ’mental checks’

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,727 as daily patients increase by 2,091

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,727 as daily patients increase by 2,091

  4. Turkey continues preparation of S-400 defense systems: Defense minister

    Turkey continues preparation of S-400 defense systems: Defense minister

  5. East Med cannot poison other relations, says Spanish envoy

    East Med cannot poison other relations, says Spanish envoy
Recommended
Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time

Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time
Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey

Fires break out on same day in three provinces of Turkey
Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces

Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces
Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 13

Death toll from counterfeit alcohol rises to 13
Artisan wants to bestow rosary that weighs one ton to Ankara

Artisan wants to bestow rosary that weighs one ton to Ankara
Café with glass domes for social distancing delights locals

Café with glass domes for social distancing delights locals
WORLD Countries battle virus surge as WHO warns of exponential cases

Countries battle virus surge as WHO warns of 'exponential' cases

More countries tightened anti-coronavirus measures on Oct. 24, with France extending a curfew and Belgium bringing forward its own curbs as new infections surged in many parts of the world.    
ECONOMY Turkey ranks 5th in Europe in wind turbine equipment production

Turkey ranks 5th in Europe in wind turbine equipment production

Turkey ranks fifth in the list of leading producers of strategic wind turbine components in Europe, according to WindEurope’s latest report called Wind Energy and Economic Recovery in Europe.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-1 on Oct. 24 evening in week six of the Turkish Süper Lig.