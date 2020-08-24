Pınar Toprak becomes first Turkish female composer nominee for Emmys

  August 24 2020

LOS ANGELES
Turkish composer Pınar Toprak, who has composed for major superhero sagas such as Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel,” DC’s “Stargirl on The CW” and SY-FY’s Superman prequel series “Krypton,” has earned a nomination at the 72nd Emmy Awards for HBO’s six-part docu-series “McMillion$,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The category in which Toprak became a nominee is “Original Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special.”

Toprak was the recipient of the 2019 ASCAP Shirley Walker Award and the winner of the 2019 International Film Music Critics Association (IFMCA) Award for “Best Original Score for a Documentary Film” for “The Tides of Fate.”

She had previously won two other IFMCA Awards for her work on “The Wind Gods” and “The Lightkeepers,” which was on the Academy Award shortlist for “Best Original Score” in 2011.

“McMillion$,” a six-part documentary series, is the true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mysterious mastermind behind the scam and the intrepid FBI agents who unravel the twisted threads of this real-life fast-food fraud.

This year’s ceremony will be reimagined as a socially distanced event due to the production restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast on Sept. 20 on ABC.

