Pentagon releases three Navy videos showing UFOs

  • April 28 2020 11:56:00



WASHINGTON


The Pentagon on April 27 released three declassified videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena," confirming the authenticity of the clips, which have been circulating online for years, according to The Guardian.

The three videos, the first of which was leaked in 2007 and discovered by the U.S. Navy in 2009, show small, flying objects, with some believing they show unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

Two of the videos were published by the New York Times in 2017. The other video was released by the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science group, a media and private science organization.

In a statement, the Defense Department said in a statement the Navy "previously acknowledged" the videos were Navy videos.

