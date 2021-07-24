Over 714 kg of heroine seized in Turkey

  • July 24 2021 10:05:00

Over 714 kg of heroine seized in Turkey

HAKKARİ/VAN-Anadolu Agency
Over 714 kg of heroine seized in Turkey

Turkish security forces seized more than 714 kilograms (1,574 pounds) of heroin on July 23.

In one operation, police in İpekyolu district of eastern Van province captured more than 265 kilos (584 pounds) of heroin and arrested two suspects on allegations of drug trafficking, according to a statement by the provincial police department.

And gendarmerie and police teams in southeastern Hakkari province seized 449 kilos (990 pounds) of heroin in two separate operations, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, who congratulated officials for the successful
operations.

