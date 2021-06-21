Over 7.7 mln jabs administered in past week

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey administered over 7.77 million doses, including first and second shots, of COVID-19 vaccines in the last seven days, according to official figures released on June 20.

In total, the country has given over 41.48 million doses since it launched a mass inoculation drive in mid-January.

More than 27.09 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.38 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

To fight the spread of the virus, Turkey is currently implementing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Monday to Saturday, and a full lockdown on Sundays.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.86 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 178.28 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.