Over 500 penalized for flouting coronavirus isolation

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

More than 500 people in Istanbul were penalized for violating stay-at-home orders after testing positive for the novel coronavirus or coming in contact with those who did.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya on Sept. 10 said administrative action was taken against 440 people, while procedural action was taken against 86 others for flouting the 14-day mandatory quarantine rule.

He went on to say 642 screening units were established for detecting the virus in the metropolis.

Turkey has so far reported 284,943 cases of COVID-19 with a total of 6,837 deaths.