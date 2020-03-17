Over 3,600 Turks set to return from Europe

ANKARA

AA Photo

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on March 17 that some 3,614 Turks from nine European countries will return to Turkey until midnight. The returnees will be quarantined subsequently.

Speaking during a news conference, Çavuşoğlu said that 3,614 Turkish citizens will be brought to Turkey with a total of 34 planned flights until March 17 midnight.

The citizens will be evacuated from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and Holland, the minister said.

He also underlined that the returnees will be quarantined for 14 days at student dorms in metropolis Istanbul and northwestern Kocaeli province.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) will be addressing their needs during the quarantine, Çavuşoğlu added.

Three more additional flights have been planned for citizens coming from the U.K., he added.

“As of [March 16] evening, flights have been halted for six more countries,” Çavuşoğlu said.

The minister also said that Morocco has announced its flight ban, but some 1,500 Turkish citizens are currently in the North African country.

“We are carrying out the necessary works for our citizens,” he said.

23 countries requested equipment aid

Çavuşoğlu said that 23 countries have requested aid for coronavirus equipment and Turkey has sent help to some countries.

“We are cooperating with the Health Ministry for the worst-case scenario,” he said.

“It is important to determine our needs, in the worst case, and support [other countries]. Our own needs are important,” he added.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report a case of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 29 newly confirmed cases late on March 16, bringing the total to 47.

No deaths have been reported.

The Turkish government has been implementing strict measures since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, from flight bans to schools temporarily closing.