Over 27 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Turkey

  • May 23 2021 10:15:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has administered over 27 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

As of May 22, more than 15.87 million people have received their first doses, while over 11.87 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry data.

The ministry also confirmed a total of 8,697 new cases, including 835 symptomatic patients, across the country in the past 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.17 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 46,071 with 231 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 14,472 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries over 5 million.

Over 52.1 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,876.

In a statement on May 22, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the country has made deals to receive 100 million doses of Sinovac, 120 million doses of BioNTech and 50 million doses of Sputnik vaccines.

He noted that 270 million doses of the vaccine were more than three times the population.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on May 17 after a 17-day lockdown that significantly brought the infections down.

Until June 1, the country will enforce weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends will be under full lockdown.

Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000.
Yapı Kredi, Turkey’s third-largest private lender, announced on May 21 it had successfully inked a $962 million syndicated loan agreement for the first half of the year with the participation of 42 banks from 20 countries.
Brazilian central defender Marcos do Nascimento Teixeira (Marcao) on May 22 renewed his contract with Galatasaray until 2024, the Turkish football club announced.