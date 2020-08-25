Over 2,000 kg of marijuana seized in Turkey

  • August 25 2020 09:30:00

Over 2,000 kg of marijuana seized in Turkey

BİNGÖL-Anadolu Agency
Over 2,000 kg of marijuana seized in Turkey

Turkish security forces seized 2,135 kilograms (4,706 pounds) of marijuana and over one million cannabis roots in the country's eastern Bingöl province, said local authorities on Aug. 24.

The Bingöl Governorship said in a statement that the provincial gendarmerie command carried out anti-drug raids at 14 addresses.

Three suspects were detained and the seized drugs were destroyed.

Separately, Turkish police seized over 19 kg (41 lbs.) of methamphetamine from a truck in the country's east, according to the Agri Governorship.

Provincial police teams made the seizure in the Ağrı province when they stopped a truck with Iranian license plates, said a statement by governor’s office.

During the search, police found 20 packs (19,532 kg) of meth in the truck.

Police also detained the truck driver, an Iranian national.

In a separate operation, anti-narcotics team in the eastern Erzincan province seized 55 kg (121 lbs.) of methamphetamines which had been molded in the shapes of oil paintings and game boards, according to the provincial governorship.

Police made the seizure when sniffer dogs found the drugs in the luggage compartment of an intercity bus, said a statement by the governor’s office.

One suspect who was on the bus was arrested by the police.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

    Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

  2. Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

    Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

  3. Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

    Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

  4. Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

  5. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton
Recommended
Turkey rescues 51 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues 51 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean
Turkey slams Greek military drill

Turkey slams Greek military drill
Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik

Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik
Electricity company takes measures to save migrating storks

Electricity company takes measures to save migrating storks
Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

WORLD German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Aug. 24 he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 73.3 percent of its capacity in August, the country's Central Bank said on Aug. 25.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

The Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on Aug. 24 that one of its players tested positive for coronavirus.