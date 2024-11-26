Over 18,000 register to run for judges’s posts in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Over 18,000 people have registered online to run for Supreme Court seats and federal judgeships in Mexico's contentious new selection process, officials said on Nov. 25. But a random drawing in the end will determine who gets on the ballot.

The ruling party pushed through a constitutional reform in September to make all federal judges stand for election, replacing the system where court employees and lawyers mainly move up through the ranks.

Current court employees and their supporters have staged dozens of demonstrations against the reforms, calling them part of a ruling-party campaign to weaken checks and balances and eliminate independent regulatory and oversight bodies.

Now, candidates for Supreme Court seats and federal judgeships need only a law degree, a grade point average of 3.2, “five years of professional experience” and five letters of recommendation from neighbors or friends. That, and some luck in the final drawing.

Officials rejected criticism that has called the process rushed or amateurish for the often highly technical posts that can hear cases including intellectual property, organized crime and Constitutional law.

According to the plan, evaluation committees will have just over a month to review thousands of resumes and whittle the field to about 10 candidates or less for each for the 881 judgeships and nine seats on the Supreme Court.

Then 1,793 names chosen at random from those selected will appear on the ballot on June 1.

Critics warn that many who land on the ballot will be unknowns who perhaps have never argued a case in the courts they seek to run.