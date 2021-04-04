Over 16 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Turkey

  • April 04 2021 10:08:00

Over 16 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Over 16 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Turkey

Turkey has so far administered more than 16.6 million coronavirus vaccine jabs across the country, the nation's health minister announced on April 3.

"Among the countries which have yet to produce their own vaccine, Turkey stands as one of the states that conducts the most jabs," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

"We rank sixth among countries with the highest number of vaccines," he said. "The countries that give more vaccines than us are the U.S., China, India, the U.K., and Brazil."

According to the Health Ministry data, since Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, more than 9.5 million people to date have received their first doses, while second doses have been given to over 7.13 million.

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

.

COVID-19, pandemic, Europe,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  2. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  3. Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus

  4. Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

  5. Nationwide weekend curfews resume

    Nationwide weekend curfews resume
Recommended
Turkey expresses concern over Jordans arrests of ex-officials

Turkey expresses concern over Jordan's arrests of ex-officials
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia
Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians

Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians
Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone
Ankara vows anti-terror fight until security ensured

Ankara vows anti-terror fight 'until security ensured'
Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics
WORLD Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on April 3, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the Feb. 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians.
ECONOMY Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Repkon, a Turkish company operating in the metal forming sector, has agreed to partner with Australian firm, Titomic, to produce barrels.
SPORTS Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü contracted the coronavirus while away playing for Turkey and he remains in his home country.