Measures, restrictions bring virus cases down, says Turkish health minister

ISTANBUL

The daily number of virus cases has declined over the past 15 days in Turkey thanks to measures and restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the country’s health minister has said.



The effects of this decline have also started to be seen in hospitalizations with a 10-day lag, Fahrettin Koca said following the Health Ministry’s Science Board meeting on May 5.



The government introduced a full lockdown from April 29 to May 17 after COVID-19 infections hit record highs, hitting around 60,000 daily cases.



Data from the Health Ministry show that infections fell below 50,000 starting April 23 and continued to decline gradually in the following days, coming down to some 26,500 on May 5.



“The favorable impact of those measures will also be seen in [the number of] patients in critical condition and fatalities in these days,” Koca said.



The minister also noted that authorities are keeping a close eye on variants of COVID-19.



“There is no consensus on the effects of the virus strains. The public should be preoccupied with the variants issue because we are taking the necessary measures. There is nothing concrete about the strains which should cause neither optimism nor pessimism,” Koca said.



The minister reiterated that Turkey has inked agreement for a total of 240 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNTech and Russia’s Sputnik V and said that this is three times Turkey’s population.



Koca responded to the criticism over the delay in the delivery of the Chinese jab. “We have an agreement for 100 million doses of the Sinovac injection, not 50 million doses as some claimed,” he said.



“Those asking where the Chinese vaccines are the ones who tried to spoil relations with China by constantly bringing up sensitive issues. They have not succeeded, but I can say that they have caused some damage,” Koca said.



Turkey has administered more than 24.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines since it started inoculations on Jan. 14. Some 14.4 million people have received the first dose while over 10 million people have been given both doses.