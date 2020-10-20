OSCE Minsk Group is brain-dead: Turkey's parliament speaker

  • October 20 2020 11:16:00

OSCE Minsk Group is brain-dead: Turkey's parliament speaker

BAKU- Anadolu Agency
OSCE Minsk Group is brain-dead: Turkeys parliament speaker

Turkey's parliament speaker on Oct. 20 slammed the OSCE Minsk Group over the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia crisis, saying that the group is "brain-dead."

"The OSCE Minsk Group, which has not been able to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue for 30 years, has been brain-dead," said Mustafa Şentop at the Azerbaijani parliament in the capital Baku.

The OSCE Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia, and the U.S. - was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail.

Armenia has "become a regional and a global problem", Şentop said, noting: "Deadlock in the Caucasus will continue as long as Armenia's occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas continues."

As part of his three-day official visit to hold talks on the ongoing Upper Karabakh conflict, Şentop also met with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Şentop and Bayramov discussed the ongoing crisis between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and addressed Azerbaijan's operations to rescue its occupied lands.

Upper Karabakh conflict

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and Armenia has since continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense, and demanded a withdrawal of the occupying forces.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

    President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

  2. Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

    Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

  3. Now it’s Tatar’s time...

    Now it’s Tatar’s time...

  4. Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

    Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,371 as daily patients increase by 2,026

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,371 as daily patients increase by 2,026
Recommended
Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff

Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff
Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UKs Raab

Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UK's Raab
Turkeys parliament speaker in Baku for talks

Turkey's parliament speaker in Baku for talks
Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara
Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19

Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19 
Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy

Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy
WORLD Final Trump-Biden debate will feature mute button after chaotic first clash

Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash

The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organizers said on Oct. 19, looking to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup.
ECONOMY Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects to see a significant rise in automotive exports in the months to come after the coronavirus-driven decline, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.