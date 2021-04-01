Opposition parties reject law proposal for security investigation of public employees

  • April 01 2021 13:01:23

ANKARA
A bill, which envisions a security investigation for those who will be appointed to the public for the first time, was rejected by opposition parties’ votes at the parliament on March 31.

The bill dubbed “Security Investigation and Archive Research Law proposal” was submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), aiming to bring security investigation and archive research for those who will be appointed to public office.

The proposal included a provision that the person’s spouse, first-degree blood and affinity relatives, that is, the family of the person’s spouse, will be included within the scope of the security investigation.

For the first time in many years, a bill was rejected in parliament by the opposition votes.

The bill of law had been brought to the parliament earlier but was criticized by opposition parties on the argument that it resembled the state of emergency regulations.

The law proposal prepared by the AKP last year was annulled by the Constitutional Court twice. The ruling party again brought the bill to the agenda of the parliament nine months later last week.

