Loose union

I doubt if many people remember today, but in March 2010, when there were some suggestions that time was up for a 5+1 Cyprus conference, Demetris Christofias, the then-Greek Cypriot leader, proposed a 6+2 Cyprus conference. While the five in the first equilibrium was three guarantor powers Britain, Turkey and Greece and the two communities of the island and the “plus” being the United Nations, in the second equilibrium, the six were: United Nations, the Cyprus Republic, three guarantor powers, the European Union and the “plus two” were the two Cyprus communities. What he tried to underline was rather obvious: There is the Cyprus Republic and he might talk incorporation into that republic the two sub-identities, the two communities.

Christofias was a socialist, like his compatriot Mehmet Ali Talat, the then-leader of the Turkish Cypriot. Yet, he was as much obsessed with the maintenance of the all-Greek Cypriot Cyprus Republic as was the center-right leaders or fascist Tassos Papadopoulos or nationalist socialist Vassos Lyssarides. The Turkish Cypriot identity could only be a sub-identity under the Cypriot identity, identified squarely as a Greek.

At the very roots of the Cyprus problem lies the Greek Cypriot refusal to acknowledge the political equality of the two ethnically, culturally, language-wise and religion-wise different communities of the island. Even though the 1960 republic gave the Turkish Cypriot people partnership status based on an only three to seven (Greek Cypriot) ratio backed up with veto powers both at the legislature and the executive level, regarding particularly security, foreign relations and finance issues, the 1963-1974 genocidal attacks as well as the 1964 ouster of the Turkish Cypriots from the partnership state were all aimed at usurping all such rights and compel the Turkish Cypriots to agree to minority status – a status Christofias was suggesting like his predecessor and successors in March 2010.

It was the same mentality that ground to a halt the Cyprus talks at Crans-Montana in 2017 when Nicos Anastasiades exploded in all “sincerity” that he could not sell a bizonal and bicommunal federal settlement based on power-sharing built on the principle of political equality and effective participation in governance by both two peoples of the island.

At the first non-official 5+1 Cyprus conference on April 27, the Turkish Cypriot side offered a two-state resolution based on a conviction that the Greek Cypriots would never ever want a federal partnership state constructed on power-sharing. Despite confession at Crans-Montana four years ago, the Greek Cypriots continued to try and fool the world that they still wanted a federal settlement. Thus, the conference ended with a wishful statement by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that a second non-official conference would convene within two to three months. Later, it was suggested that such a meeting might take place in July.

Naturally, Britain, as well as some other countries with “diplomatic capabilities” have been working through discreet diplomacy to achieve a breakthrough or at least narrow the differences between the two sides. An impossible task. One is insisting on rehashing a unitary state by giving the Turkish Cypriots some minority rights, while the other is saying that time is up for a divorce or at least an official separation of the houses.

One idea that surfaced recently was “loose union” that the Greek Cypriots would reject, but to my surprise, it was denied by the Turkish side as well. Why? There appears to be a decided or a bit obsessed position firmly supporting a two-state settlement, which might include a loose confederation of two sovereign states but leaves no room for a “loose union” of two provinces in a “decentralized federation.”

Until July probably many more ideas will evolve. To my understanding, a “loose union,” very much like a web of other creative ideas, might be plausible if can be enforced with a clear wording on the continuation of the guarantor status of Turkey, as well as giving her EU-member like rights limited to the island. Obviously, any clever mind can understand what an important economic, as well as existential safeguard giving Turkey EU-member-like rights limited to the island carries for the Turkish Cypriot people. In any case, there can never be flat “no” in diplomacy, if it is, of course, the art of mutual compromise for common good.