Will Turkey expel 10 Western envoys?

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s harsh words against 10 Western envoys, including the American, French and German ones, and calls for their expulsion as persona non grata, came a week before the G20 and climate summits in Rome and Glasgow, respectively.

These upcoming meetings were believed to offer good opportunities for the leaders of Turkey and many of its allies, particularly the United States, to iron out their differences and start to talk over a positive agenda. It’s not clear now whether this will be possible.

Let’s recall how this unprecedented crisis began: On Oct. 18, the embassies of the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden issued a joint statement on the case of jailed businessman Osman Kavala.

“The continuing delays in his trial, including by merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary system,” it read and called for “his urgent release.”

Immediately after the statement, condemnations for this statement poured in from ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials. Meanwhile, Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu were on a three-day trip in Africa.

As was expected, these envoys were summoned to the Foreign Ministry on early Oct. 19 to express that Ankara was disturbed by the content of the statement and that such collective action was not seen as a benevolent attitude.

The ministry, in a strong-worded written statement on the same day, described the embassies’ call as “impertinent” and “unacceptable.” “The ambassadors/chargé d’affaires were warned to act within the scope of their responsibilities originating from their duties in line with the Vienna Convention,” read the statement.

Erdoğan’s first public reaction against the envoys’ statement came on Oct. 21. In an interview with the reporters on his return from Africa, Erdoğan harshly grilled these ambassadors, saying, “I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country. Is it your place to teach such a lesson to Turkey? Who are you?”

His statement was interpreted as a direct instruction to the Foreign Ministry for the declaration of these ambassadors as persona non grata. But nothing has been heard from the ministry and, in the meantime, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu departed for a three-day visit to South Korea.

Although he had a public meeting on Oct. 22, Erdoğan did not mention this issue. On Oct. 23, Erdoğan was in Eskişehir and attended three different programs. He, again, skipped the crisis in his first two events, one with his AKP fellows and the other one for the inauguration of some factories in Eskişehir’s organized industrial site. He brought up this issue at his third and final event, which was actually a public rally similar to the one he held during his election campaigns.

“I gave the necessary instruction to our foreign minister and said what must be done. ‘These 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at once. You shall sort it out immediately,’ I told him. They must understand and know about Turkey; the day they don’t, they will go,” Erdoğan said. When this column was being written late afternoon on Oct. 24, there was no action taken by the Foreign Ministry.

There are two opposite views in the Turkish capital about what the government will do: One group interprets Erdoğan’s words as a “final warning” against these envoys and a clear message to others who plan to do so in the future. They suggest that Erdoğan wanted to use this case as a public relations matter for both domestic and external audiences but will not expel the ambassadors. This group believes that Erdoğan said, “They must understand and know about Turkey; the day they don’t, they will go,” on purpose.

Instead of banishing them, these envoys will be ignored by government officials and will face difficulties in fulfilling their duties. Implementing this option will avoid a major crisis with the NATO allies and a further faltering of the national currency, according to this view.

The opposing view argues that an instruction given by Erdoğan has never been delayed or ignored, as he is a kind of a leader who never tolerates being seen as a weak ruler. Expelling these envoys can be very instrumental for Erdoğan’s efforts to divert attention from the economy and to consolidate the right-wing and nationalist voters, this group claims, suggesting that this will give a chance for the government to blame the foreign powers over economic troubles.

Whichever of these options occur, it is clear that it will further disrupt Turkey’s already troubled relations with the West. Declaring 10 ambassadors altogether, including the U.S., Germany and France, as persona non grata will cost Turkey a lot. As a country with a long diplomatic tradition and experience, Turkey is believed to follow the path that will cause the least damage.