Legal action on HDP stirs up Turkish politics

The news of the past week was the lawsuit opened by the chief prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals for the closure of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) on claims that it colluded with the PKK, a terror organization that seeks to disrupt the unity of Turkey.

According to Turkish laws, the trial of the closure of the HDP will be carried out by the Constitutional Court which has already appointed a rapporteur tasked to prepare an initial report examining the prosecutor’s indictment and the HDP’s defense. Past experiences have shown that the trial process about the party closures last not less than one year. At the end of the lengthy judicial process, banning a political party requires two third of a majority of 15 judges of the Constitutional Court.

For many, legal action against the HDP is not a surprising move given the intensified political discussion about the link between the HDP and the PKK and intensified crackdown on the HDP’s local officials and members of parliament.

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has long been openly campaigning for the closure of the HDP. It was, therefore, symbolically important that the chief prosecutor’s appeal to the court against the HDP came just a day before the MHP held its general convention and elected Bahçeli as chairman for another term. It also came on the same day as a parliamentary move to revoke the parliamentarian status of HDP MP Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has a categorical opposition to party closures. In 2008, it narrowly avoided being shut down for being the focal point of anti-secular movements in the country. In 2010, the AKP government made party closures much more difficult through a constitutional amendment. That’s why, although many AKP officials agree that the HDP could not cut its ties with the PKK, they prefer to underline that it’s no longer a political but a judicial matter.

The legal move against the HDP will sure lead to some long-term political and social discussions in the coming period. HDP officials stressed an action against a political party is believed to undermine the very spirit of democracy and people’s right to elect their leaders on a free will. The HDP has received the votes of around 6.5 million Turkish nationals in the latest election and became Turkey’s third largest political party. Plus, it also diffused an unpromising signal over the need for a resolution of the Kurdish question in Turkey.

Another negative impact about the move is the fact that it reminisces the scenes of the “old Turkey” which had forbidden both conservative and pro-Kurdish political parties throughout the 1990s. the AKP’s predecessors, the Welfare and Virtue parties were banned on anti-secularism charges while all the predecessors of the HDP were also banned on terror charges. Today, almost all political scientists and veteran politicians admit that banning political parties never helped Turkey’s democratization process and resolve its problems.

The fact that the chief prosecutor’s action comes just weeks after the government’s announcement of the Human Rights Action Plan causes yet another major problem. It will surely undermine the government’s reform narrative and the announced human rights plan.

Accordingly, it will resonate on Turkey’s image and relationship with the Western world. Turkey’s move to ban a political party at a time when the relationship between Turkey and the EU is improving and the latter is mulling to give a green light for launching negotiations for the upgraded customs union will sure be assessed in Brussels and elsewhere in the West.