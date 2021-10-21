Farewell to Sami Kohen

Sami Kohen, who had a particular and predominant role in the field of journalism in Turkey, has passed away at the age of 93. Turkey lost not only a unique person and a giant journalist but also a credible institute.

I was asked to make an introduction speech at a ceremony where a think tank “Global Relations Forum” presented an honorary membership to Kohen on Feb. 14, 2019.

As a journalist who worked as a diplomacy reporter at the beginning of his career, covered some stories on the field with Kohen and worked with him as a colleague at daily Milliyet for some time, making a presentation speech in the honor of a pioneer was an incident to feel pride in.

I evaluated his journalism and authorship in two levels. The first was the role he played in the development of foreign news editing and the establishment of diplomatic criticism in Turkey. The second was him keeping the bar high in journalism standards while he played that role.

To start with the first, we saw him as a journalist paving the way for diplomacy journalism in Turkish media, forming the first foreign news desk and covering the daily foreign news page in the newspapers he worked in.



Of course, we are talking about the beginning of the 1950s, an era when opportunities for communication were not as widespread as today. From this aspect, the foreign news desks of dailies functioned as bridges between the globe and Turkey.

As a foreign news journalist, a custom he put into practice was leaving the office table and often taking the field and completing his daily shift as a reporter or a columnist after covering the daily page and leading the foreign news desk.

His first abroad mission was following the London Conference, which was based on the Cyprus issue at the end of 1955 and conducted by the foreign ministers of Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom and the two community leaders of the island.

Then, in 1965, he was the first journalist in Turkish media who made an interview with Bishop Makarios, the “president of the Republic of Cyprus.”

When we consider that he started working in a daily in 1950 and has been writing opinion columns regularly until April 27, 2021, an experience over 70 years is aforesaid.

Accordingly, when he penned an article in 2020 about Cyprus, he was the only journalist with experience of following the issue since 1955, the first London Conference.

With this, we can say that he had dominance over all aspects of Turkish foreign policy.



Milliyet and Abdi İpekçi ecole

While considering Kohen’s importance in the field of journalism standards, we are reminded of his togetherness with Abdi İpekçi. Their first meeting in 1952 at the Istanbul Express daily and İpekçi’s invitation to daily Milliyet after he was appointed as the editor-in-chief (of Milliyet), turned into a close colleague relationship. This lasted for a quarter-century until 1979, the year when İpekçi was assassinated.

With this aspect, Kohen was one of the major players setting the journalism standards of the prestigious ecole we call “Abdi İpekçi line.”

Now, let’s mention a critical point about his authorship on foreign policy. The problem dealt with, the reasons for the crisis to be solved and the factors triggering all these in this field, are usually very complex. There may be lots of “truths” you may face.

There may be many points the actors of the conflicts may be right in their theses. And also some points can be hard to defend. When reality has too many faces, all aspects of the issue should be presented with all sides.

Most important of all, a policy option chosen during the resolution processes may have different consequences in the short, mid and long terms.

As a foreign policy columnist, Kohen’s most distinguishing feature was his approach to the incidents and situations with an analytical balance and showing a maximum effort not to do injustice while presenting the realities.

This stance obliges people to stay away from ideological solidity and, surely, heroism. Of course, while remarking a balanced glance on foreign policy, a very slippery ground will appear ahead. As foreign policy issues are related to national interest or “national matters,” an avoidance of feelings or the easiness of falling in heroism and a different skill or caution is needed.

It is essential to draw a straight furrow on common sense, reality and reasonability.

Kohen’s compass had never had a declination.

Modesty, politeness

While talking about Kohen, we must mention his humanistic approach: Modesty, respect for people and politeness are the first virtues that come to mind.

Interiorizing all these characteristics with full authenticity in a man is not something we occasionally see.

He had always approached his colleagues with all these virtues. All of his friends, including this article’s owner, found a friend or a pioneer in him who never hesitated to share his experiences or information, who was always ready to help, who asked questions and found answers with his team while covering a story together.

Some people pull the bar or the prestige of their profession up with innovations, skills, or performances. Kohen represents that line in the field of journalism in Turkey.

If a journalist’s profession is to inform the public and help them make the right choice, Kohen fulfilled his obligations adequately to the public he was a member of. He enriched his country and globalized Turkey.

Let me conclude my words with an expression I usually report in all of my assessments about him: Turkey is thankful to him.