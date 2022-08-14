Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

  • August 14 2022 14:19:00

Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

CAIRO
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

Alamy Photo

A fire ripped through a church in a densely populated neighborhood of the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday, leaving at least 41 dead and injuring 14, the country’s Coptic Church said.

The cause of the blaze in the Abu Sefein church in the working-class neighborhood of Imbaba was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement.

The Coptic Church reported the casualty toll, citing health officials. It said the fire broke out while a service was underway Sunday morning.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.

“I am closely following the developments of the tragic accident,” el-Sissi wrote on Facebook. “I directed all concerned state agencies and institutions to take all necessary measures, and immediately to deal with this accident and its effects.”

Egypt’s Christians account for some 10% of the nation’s 90 million people and have long complained of discrimination by the nation’s Muslim majority.


TÜRKIYE The govt’ work to meet demands of Alevi-Bektashi citizens: Erdoğan

The govt’ work to meet demands of Alevi-Bektashi citizens: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

    Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

  2. The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

    The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

  3. ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

    ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

  4. Conservationists voice concern over new hunting season

    Conservationists voice concern over new hunting season

  5. Hair transplants in Türkiye inspires Spanish film

    Hair transplants in Türkiye inspires Spanish film
Recommended
Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

Gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
Taliban violently disperse rare women’s protest in Kabul

Taliban violently disperse rare women’s protest in Kabul
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes
2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU

2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU
Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia

Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia
WORLD Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

A fire ripped through a church in a densely populated neighborhood of the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday, leaving at least 41 dead and injuring 14, the country’s Coptic Church said.

ECONOMY Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.4 billion profit in Q2

Saudi Aramco unveils record $48.4 billion profit in Q2

Oil giant Saudi Aramco yesterday unveiled record profits of $48.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, after Russia’s war in Ukraine and a post-pandemic surge in demand sent crude prices soaring.
SPORTS David Popovici conjures up world record

David Popovici conjures up world record

As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records, the only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Aug. 13 was that he got so quick so fast.