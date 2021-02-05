Number of people vaccinated tops 2.5 mln in Turkey

  • February 05 2021 08:50:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The number of people in Turkey who have received their first doses of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 2.5 million mark as of Feb. 4, according to official figures.

In Turkey's mass vaccination campaign, under which health professionals are administering jabs of CoronaVac purchased from Chinese company Sinovac, immunization efforts are running smoothly.

According to data from the Turkish Health Ministry, over 2.5 million people to date in the country have been vaccinated.

Turkey began its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines, then moving on to older individuals.

Since last December Turkey has also been implementing curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

