Number of people vaccinated for COVID tops 2 mln in Turkey

  • February 01 2021 10:17:00

Number of people vaccinated for COVID tops 2 mln in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Number of people vaccinated for COVID tops 2 mln in Turkey

The number of people in Turkey who have received their first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 2 million mark as of Feb. 1, according to official figures.

In Turkey's mass vaccination campaign, under which health professionals are administering jabs of CoronaVac purchased from Chinese company SinoVac, immunization efforts are running smoothly.

According to data from the Turkish Health Ministry, over 2 million people to date in the country have been vaccinated.

Turkey began its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines, then moving on to older individuals.

Since last month Turkey has also been implementing curfew on nights and weekends to curb the spread of the virus.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. UK variant of COVID-19 found in several Turkish cities, says health minister

    UK variant of COVID-19 found in several Turkish cities, says health minister

  2. Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

    Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

  3. Turkey, Turkish Cyprus to discuss upcoming 5+1 format talks

    Turkey, Turkish Cyprus to discuss upcoming 5+1 format talks

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,993 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,477,463

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,993 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,477,463

  5. Former Turkish minister dead at 104

    Former Turkish minister dead at 104
Recommended
Turkey condemns, deeply concerned by coup in Myanmar

Turkey condemns, 'deeply concerned' by coup in Myanmar
Twin earthquakes shake western Turkey

Twin earthquakes shake western Turkey

Turkey, Zambia agree to boost ties in health sector

Turkey, Zambia agree to boost ties in health sector
Turkish Red Crescent opens new office in northern Iraq

Turkish Red Crescent opens new office in northern Iraq
Turkey condemns terror attack in Somalian capital

Turkey condemns terror attack in Somalian capital
Local man builds snow model of Anıtkabir for his daughter

Local man builds snow model of Anıtkabir for his daughter
WORLD AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses: EU

AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more vaccine doses: EU

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc’s executive arm said on Jan. 31.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands at stronger pace in January: PMI

Turkish manufacturing activity expands at stronger pace in January: PMI

The recovery of Turkey’s manufacturing sector continued in January, a survey showed on Feb. 1, as output, new orders and exports all showed growth following the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak and initial vaccine rollouts.
SPORTS Beşiktaş extend contract with Josef de Souza

Beşiktaş extend contract with Josef de Souza

Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza's contract with Beşiktaş has been extended, the Turkish football club announced on Jan. 31.