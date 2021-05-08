Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

  • May 08 2021 15:46:00

Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 8  held an online meeting with the country's youth from all provinces.

Erdoğan responded to questions of young participants on various topics, from pandemic measures to Turkey’s thriving defense industry.

On a question about the full lockdown the country has started to impose on April 29 and scheduled to continue until the evening of May 17, Erdoğan said: “We will announce our new timetable for the normalization (of pandemic measures) in the coming days. It is one of the top priorities of the next Cabinet meeting.”

He underlined that the normalization measures that will be announced would also cover reopening the schools across the country.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey last week began a nationwide lockdown set to last until May 17.

Responding to another question about the country’s improving defense capabilities and the arms industry, Erdogan said: “Turkey is currently a major defense industry exporter, not importer. We are now producing all munitions of our unmanned combat aerial vehicles in Turkey.”

President erdoğan,

TURKEY Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

Normalization timetable to be announced in coming days: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

    Turkish government currently not mulling extending lockdown

  2. Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

    Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

  3. Sea saliva covering surface of Marmara Sea worries experts

    Sea saliva covering surface of Marmara Sea worries experts

  4. Turkey voices concern about Germany's new dress regulation

    Turkey voices concern about Germany's new dress regulation

  5. Nomadic Turks preserve lifestyle defying technology

    Nomadic Turks preserve lifestyle defying technology
Recommended
Some 984 meteorological disasters occurred in Turkey last year: Figures

Some 984 meteorological disasters occurred in Turkey last year: Figures
Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, Egypt might have meeting at minister level: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey voices concern about Germanys new dress regulation

Turkey voices concern about Germany's new dress regulation
Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations

Human skeletons found in Kuşadası excavations
Elia Kazan’s house in Anatolia village awaits attention

Elia Kazan’s house in Anatolia village awaits attention
WORLD More than 45,000 people volunteer to kill 12 bison in US national park

More than 45,000 people volunteer to kill 12 bison in US national park

More than 45,000 people have volunteered to kill 12 bison in the Grand Canyon National Park, as part of a new program to manage the growing population of the animals, the National Park Service said on May 7. 
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury sees $1.62 bln cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury sees $1.62 bln cash deficit in April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 13.29 billion Turkish liras ($1.62 billion) last month, the country Ministry of Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 7. 
SPORTS Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Galatasaray chairman Cengiz not to run for election

Mustafa Cengiz, the current chairman of Galatasaray will not run for the Lions' next presidential election, he said on May 6. 