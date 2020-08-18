New virus restrictions imposed in capital Ankara

  • August 18 2020 09:14:31

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
People, who are 65 years of age and above or those suffering from chronic diseases, in the Turkish capital Ankara have been restricted access to weddings, funerals, condolences, market places and social activities, where masses gather, the country’s authorities said on Aug. 17.

The duration of the street wedding parties in Ankara has been limited to two hours, while the mass serving of food to wedding attendees has also been banned.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, public transport and taxis will be required to place a fiberglass separator in vehicles between drivers and passengers.

Furthermore, local teams will be constituted within the Infection Control Centers in Ankara to ensure to check regularly the identified patients and those who are in quarantine.

