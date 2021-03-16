New virus measures inevitable if rules flouted, says Erdoğan

  • March 16 2021 08:56:23

New virus measures inevitable if rules flouted, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey may introduce new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus if citizens fail to comply with rules, the country's president said on March 15. 

"We have decided to continue implementing current [normalization] measures across our cities and to closely monitor the developments," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex. 

He warned that new restrictions are "inevitable" if citizens do not comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

In January, Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and a gradual normalization from coronavirus restrictions began on March 1.​​​​​​​

Erdoğan said 11.5 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide, making it one of the top five countries where vaccination is going as planned.

These include 7.94 million first doses and 3.57 million second doses.

He said the country would continue acquiring vaccines from abroad until its locally developed COVID-19 vaccine is ready for use.

