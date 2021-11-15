New Discovery documentary delves into 'white paradise' Pamukkale

PAMUKKALE-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s historic Pamukkale region will be the focus of a new Discovery Channel documentary.

Famous worldwide for its mineral-rich healing waters and pristine white travertine terraces, Pamukkale and the ancient city of Hierapolis have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988.

Its rich history and mesmerizing natural beauty will be explored by director Abdurrahman Itik in an episode of Mysteries of the Abandoned, a series running on Discovery’s Science Channel.

The documentary is part of Turkey’s efforts to boost tourism by giving the world a glimpse of the mesmerizing beauty found all over the country, Sait Yardimci, head of the Turkish Film Commission, told Anadolu Agency.

Bringing international film and television production teams to Turkey will have a great impact on tourism, he said.

“Projects such as this documentary will prove vital in promoting our country and its natural wonders around the world,” he added.