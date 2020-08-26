Nev virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  • August 26 2020 09:33:00



ANKARA


President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that all state institutions may now implement "flexible working methods", such as working out of the office or in shifts, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette overnight.

The decree said the moves were aimed at "reducing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in our country".

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 25 that it was banning certain events and celebrations, such as engagements and henna nights, in 14 provinces, including the capital, Ankara, in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a nationwide notice, it said weddings in the 14 provinces would be allowed to last a maximum of one hour, and any wedding dances, celebrations, or parties were banned.

Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped on Aug. 25 to their highest level since mid-June, according to Health Ministry data, prompting the government to impose measures to combat the spread of the pandemic.

