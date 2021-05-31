Nearly 1mln coronavirus jabs administered over past week in Turkey

  • May 31 2021 09:05:45

Nearly 1mln coronavirus jabs administered over past week in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Nearly 1mln coronavirus jabs administered over past week in Turkey

Turkey has administered nearly 1 million coronavirus jabs over the past week, according to official figures on May 30. 

The country also administered over 28.82 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, the figures revealed.

As of Sunday evening, more than 16.51 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.31 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 6,933 new coronavirus cases, including 582 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Saturday was 7,656.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.24 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,405 with 134 new fatalities.

As many as 10,763 more patients won the battle against the virus, surging the total number of recoveries past 5.1 million.

Nearly 53.92 million coronavirus tests have been done to date, the data showed.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,390, similar to Saturday's count of 1,391.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on May 17 after a 17-day lockdown that significantly brought infections in the country down.

Until June 1, the country is enforcing weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends are under full lockdown.

pandemic, Vaccine, administration,

WORLD South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moving to new normalization phase

    Turkey moving to new normalization phase

  2. Turkey cites 'positive agenda' in talks with Greece

    Turkey cites 'positive agenda' in talks with Greece

  3. Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

    Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

  4. Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

  5. Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

    Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships
Recommended
Turkey ‘neutralized’ 1,162 terrorists in 2021: Defense Ministry

Turkey ‘neutralized’ 1,162 terrorists in 2021: Defense Ministry
Turkey says outstanding issues with Greece should be solved bilaterally

Turkey says outstanding issues with Greece should be solved bilaterally
UN project offers training, jobs for locals, Syrians in Turkey

UN project offers training, jobs for locals, Syrians in Turkey
Attack on orthopedist prompts public outcry

Attack on orthopedist prompts public outcry
No quick lifting of air travel restrictions: Russian envoy

No quick lifting of air travel restrictions: Russian envoy
Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan
WORLD South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on May 30 that South Africa would re-impose stricter measures against Covid-19 fearing the whole country will soon face a third wave of the pandemic.

ECONOMY Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Workers dig and ferry wheelbarrows laden with sand to open a new shaft at a bustling archaeological site outside of Cairo, while a handful of Egyptian archaeologists supervise from garden chairs. The dig is at the foot of the Step Pyramid of Djoser, arguably the world’s oldest pyramid, and is one of many recent excavations that are yielding troves of ancient artifacts from the country’s largest archaeological site.
SPORTS Europeans talking about Turkish football players achievements

'Europeans talking about Turkish football players' achievements'

Turkish defender Merih Demiral said people in Europe are talking about Turkish players' successes in major leagues.