Military jet trainer crashes in western Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish military jet trainer crashed on April 9 in the Aegean Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

According to a ministry statement, the two pilots of the KT-1 type plane that crashed during its regular training flight were rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams.

The plane had taken off from the 2nd Main Airbase of the Turkish Air Force and crashed off the coast of the Foça district of western İzmir province.