Man jailed for life in Belgium for murdering women set free in Turkey

  • February 16 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A Turkish man, who was jailed for life for murdering four women in Belgium in 2008, has been set free in Turkey after being transferred to a Turkish jail in 2013, BBC Turkish has reported.

Osman Çallı, now 63, killed his wife and his sister in Belgium’s Gent city and his ex-wife and former mother-in-law in Aalst city in November 2004. Also wounding two men with gunshots, Çallı surrendered to the Belgian police, saying, “he restored his honor.”

Following trials that lasted four years, Çallı was imprisoned for life in 2008. After five years in a Belgian prison, Çallı applied to pay the rest of the sentence in a Turkish jail based on a right the “European Treaty on Transfers of Prisoners” that Turkey and Belgium signed in 1983 had presented him.

He was transferred to a Turkish prison on June 28, 2013, and his criminal record was erased in Belgium a year later.
Spending only three years in a cell, he was transferred to an open prison in 2016, got a provisional release in 2019 and was freed in 2020.

“A person can be released in Turkey after spending two fifths of the penalty,” Çallı’s lawyer, Ergun Top, told the Belgian press, confirming that his client was free for the last two years.

A Belgian reporter from VTM news channel alleged that he got in contact with Çallı over the phone.

“I am enjoying the sun, sea and the beaches here,” Çallı said, according to the reporter.

“I spent 15 years in jails. I just started a new life here. I will have a son soon. Leave me alone,” Çallı reportedly added.

A Belgium lawmaker, who was once the defense lawyer of Henri De Cooman, one of the men Çallı wounded in 2004, said he was shocked when he heard he had been released from jail. “The decision is disgraceful and incomprehensible,” Christoph D’Haese said.

“This man deserves life imprisonment, not a day less.”

