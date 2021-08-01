Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southwestern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off Turkey's southwestern coast early on Aug. 1, the country's disaster authority announced.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off Datça town of Muğla province at 7.31 a.m. local time (0431GMT).

It occurred at a depth of 14.85 kilometers (9.2 miles) below the surface, it added.

Turkish Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çarkalı said on Twitter there have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.