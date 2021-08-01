Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southwestern Turkey

  • August 01 2021 09:49:00

Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southwestern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southwestern Turkey

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off Turkey's southwestern coast early on Aug. 1, the country's disaster authority announced.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off Datça town of Muğla province at 7.31 a.m. local time (0431GMT).

It occurred at a depth of 14.85 kilometers (9.2 miles) below the surface, it added.

Turkish Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çarkalı said on Twitter there have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

    Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

  2. Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

    Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

  3. Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

    Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

  4. World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

    World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

  5. Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics

    Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics
Recommended
Miracle goat born from flames during forest fires

'Miracle' goat born from flames during forest fires
63 irregular migrants held in central Turkey

63 irregular migrants held in central Turkey
Ankara welcomes reopening of strategic coastal road in Libya

Ankara welcomes reopening of strategic coastal road in Libya
Erdoğan visits areas affected by forest fires

Erdoğan visits areas affected by forest fires
World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires
Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control
WORLD China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China and Australia ramped up COVID-19 curbs on July 31 as Delta variant cases surged and tens of thousands rallied in France against restrictions designed to stop the pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey wants to improve trade ties with Russia in a balanced manner and based on a win-win approach, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said.

SPORTS Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Bekos new head coach

Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach

Aleksandar Djordjevic was announced as Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach on July 31.