İYİ Party leader warns President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media

  • July 08 2020 15:19:00

İYİ Party leader warns President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader warns President Erdoğan not to impose further restrictions on social media

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on July 8 warned the ruling party to refrain from imposing further social media restrictions, saying that the youth of the country will resist against them.

“They cannot control the youth on social media,” Akşener said, speaking at her party’s parliamentary group meeting.

Elaborating on the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) recent move to submit a bill to further control social media networks, Akşener suggested the government aims at a “perception operation” with an insulting post on Twitter directed at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s daughter and son-in-law when they announced the birth of their fourth child.

“This is an effort to silence different thoughts by crushing them,” Akşener stated.

“Innocent journalists are put in prison, but those who send rape messages to innocent women can be released. But if you ask Mr. Erdoğan, the culprits are Netflix, YouTube, and Twitter. You cannot yield results with such stupid measures, Mr. Erdoğan,” she said.

“I warn Mr. Erdoğan, no walls set up in front of the youth can survive long,” Akşener said.

Although there is no draft yet, parliament is expected to deal with legislating a set of new regulations on social media. President and AKP chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that measures to increase government control on the social media will be introduced as soon as possible.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. No intermediaries in talks with Turkey: Greek PM

    No intermediaries in talks with Turkey: Greek PM

  2. Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

    Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,260 as daily cases increase by 1,053

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,260 as daily cases increase by 1,053

  4. Turkey, Italy to work for stable Med Sea

    Turkey, Italy to work for stable Med Sea

  5. Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds

    Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds
Recommended
AKP’s Şentop re-elected as parliament speaker

AKP’s Şentop re-elected as parliament speaker
Party leaders should not run for president, says main opposition leader

Party leaders should not run for president, says main opposition leader
Parliament commission approves bill on bar associations

Parliament commission approves bill on bar associations

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over economy, says ‘middle class collapsed’

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over economy, says ‘middle class collapsed’
Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official
Parliament not to recess until key laws legislated

Parliament not to recess until key laws legislated
WORLD Turkish organization gives Maryland 100,000 masks

Turkish organization gives Maryland 100,000 masks

The Turkish Exporters' Assembly has donated 100,000 medical face masks to the U.S. state of Maryland to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.  
ECONOMY NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced on July 7.
SPORTS Turkish athlete sets new paragliding record

Turkish athlete sets new paragliding record

A Turkish national athlete has set a new Turkish paragliding record with a 296-kilometer flight through Central Anatolia.