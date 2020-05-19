HDP mayor remanded facing terrorism charges

IĞDIR- Anadolu Agency

A mayor in eastern Turkey was remanded into prison on May 18 over terrorism charges, according to judicial sources.

Yaşar Akkuş, the mayor of Iğdır from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was detained on May 15 as part of a terror probe and he was suspended from his position.

A local court remanded Akkuş over the charges of the PKK terror group membership, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On May 15, several local officials from the HDP, a political party accused by the government of links to the PKK, were detained as part of a terror probe in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

A large number of local HDP mayors have been suspended from office, facing terrorism charges.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



