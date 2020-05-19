HDP mayor remanded facing terrorism charges

  • May 19 2020 10:39:19

HDP mayor remanded facing terrorism charges

IĞDIR- Anadolu Agency
HDP mayor remanded facing terrorism charges

A mayor in eastern Turkey was remanded into prison on May 18 over terrorism charges, according to judicial sources.

Yaşar Akkuş, the mayor of Iğdır from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was detained on May 15 as part of a terror probe and he was suspended from his position.

A local court remanded Akkuş over the charges of the PKK terror group membership, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On May 15, several local officials from the HDP, a political party accused by the government of links to the PKK, were detained as part of a terror probe in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

A large number of local HDP mayors have been suspended from office, facing terrorism charges.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

    Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  2. Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

    Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  3. Road safety measures for summer unveiled

    Road safety measures for summer unveiled

  4. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  5. Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

    Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety
Recommended
Distance learning to continue until June 19

Distance learning to continue until June 19
Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury
Interior Ministry launched 389 inspections on municipalities in one year

Interior Ministry launched 389 inspections on municipalities in one year
Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister
HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls
Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks

Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks
WORLD India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on May 19 as authorities were trying to evacuate millions of people while maintaining social distancing.
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posted 44.73 billion Turkish liras ($7.87 billion) net profit in 2019, the bank announced on May 18.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.