Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Kabul, killing 4

  • March 25 2020 10:28:46

Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Kabul, killing 4

KABUL - The Associated Press
Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Kabul, killing 4

REUTERS Photo

Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan's minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of Kabul's old city on March 25, killing at least four people, a Sikh lawmaker said.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said police responded promptly to Wednesday's attack and were at the site, where shooting is still underway. The place of Sikh worship is known as a Gudwara.

The lawmaker, Narindra Singh Khalsa, said he received a call from a worshipper inside the Gudwara telling him of the attack and rushed over to help. There were about 150 worshippers inside the Gudwara at the time of the attack, he said, adding that at least four people have been killed.

The police are trying to dislodge the attackers, Khalsa said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed tweeted that the Taliban were not involved. Earlier this month, Afghanistan's ISIL affiliate struck a gathering of minority Shiite Muslims in Kabul, killing 32 people.

Sikhs have suffered widespread discrimination in the conservative Muslim country and have also been targeted by Islamic extremists.

Under Taliban rule in the late 1990s, they were asked to identify themselves by wearing yellow armbands, but the rule was not enforced. In recent years, large numbers of Sikhs and Hindus have sought asylum in India, which has a Hindu majority and a large Sikh population.

In July 2018, a convoy of Sikhs and Hindus was attacked by an ISIL suicide bomber as they were on their way to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the eastern city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. Nineteen people were killed in that attack.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

  2. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  3. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

  4. Turkey’s biggest basin struggles with drought

    Turkey’s biggest basin struggles with drought

  5. Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package

    Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package
Recommended
Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing
South Korea investigates chatroom sex abuse allegations

South Korea investigates chatroom sex abuse allegations

Indias 1.3 billion locked down as US reaches virus aid deal

India's 1.3 billion locked down as US reaches virus aid deal
Sixty-four migrants die in the back of truck in Mozambique

Sixty-four migrants die in the back of truck in Mozambique
Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium
Spanish soldiers find bodies in retirement homes

Spanish soldiers find bodies in retirement homes
WORLD Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor's office said on March 25 it had prepared an indictment against 20 suspects over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including the former deputy head of Saudi Arabia's general intelligence and a former royal adviser.
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 75.3 percent of its capacity in March, the country's Central Bank said on March 25.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.