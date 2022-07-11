Greece gives citizenship to man sought by Türkiye

Yorgo Kırbaki – ATHENS
A Turkish citizen sought with red notice for running online gambling has been granted citizenship from Greece.

Yaşam Ayavefe, who is accused of “conducting websites for illegal gambling and betting,” was caught by Greek police in February 2019.

Ankara asked Athens for extradition, but Greece gave Ayavefe, also a North Cyprus citizen, migrant status in October 2019.

The decision of Ayavefe’s citizenship was signed by President Katerina Sakellaropoulos and Interior Minister Makis Voridis on June 14 and published at the Official Gazette the week after.

“The mentioned person has donated medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic at high levels and the health system was far away from crumbling due to his donations,” the Greek presidency said in a statement of the decision.

The Interior Ministry pointed out that the development minister and the metropolitan of Pireas “offered advice” for his citizenship.

“The metropolitan of Pireas spoke highly of Ayavefe’s donations to the church,” the ministry said in a statement recently.

The local media alleged that Ayavefe has investments in the country of around 10 million euro and also has 3 million euros in Greek banks.

Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk

Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk
Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes.

Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Work for deep-sea pipelaying to transfer the natural gas found in the Black Sea has begun, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.