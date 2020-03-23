Galatasaray vice chairman contracts COVID-19

ISTANBUL

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray confirmed that its vice-chairman Abdürrahim Albayrak tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The club said Albayrak and his wife Şükran Albayrak both tested positive for the virus, adding that they were both in good health on the sixth day of a treatment process.

Now 65 years old, Albayrak has served as a board member for Galatasaray as a fervent fan of the club. He served as an executive member of Galatasaray youth football from 1992 to 1994.

Albayrak became as Galatasaray’s vice-chairman in an annual general assembly held in 2018.

Meanwhile, its rivals Fenerbahçe said on the club’s official social media account that it hopes they would quickly recover.