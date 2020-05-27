Four-day nationwide curfew ends

  • May 27 2020 07:01:00

Four-day nationwide curfew ends

ANKARA
Four-day nationwide curfew ends

A four-day curfew Turkey imposed on the country’s 81 provinces to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak ended on May 27.

Although Turkey usually declares curfew at the weekends in the major cities, this one covered all of the country for four days to include the Eid al-Fitr, holiday which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, and butchers will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time on May 23, but they were closed between May 24 and May 26.

Also, bakeries remained open during the four-day curfew.

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and followed by others in the past weeks.

Turkey has successfully managed the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is nearing the end of the outbreak, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 25.

“The picture after the normalization steps we took shows that we are on the right track,” said Erdoğan in remarks for Eid al-Fitr.

The number of confirmed cases in Turkey has exceeded 157,000 while more than 120,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll from the outbreak has neared 4,400.

MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  2. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

  3. Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

    Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

  4. Train, inter-city bus services to resume soon

    Train, inter-city bus services to resume soon

  5. Documentary on Turkish armed drone released on Youtube

    Documentary on Turkish armed drone released on Youtube
Recommended
Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated

Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated
US governor denies parole for Turkish diplomat’s killer

US governor denies parole for Turkish diplomat’s killer
Erdoğan speaks with Algerian, Indonesian leaders over phone

Erdoğan speaks with Algerian, Indonesian leaders over phone
Former chief of General Staff dies at 88

Former chief of General Staff dies at 88
Caravan hotel draws attention of tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

Caravan hotel draws attention of tourists wanting to holiday in isolation
Even well-off people are calling social support groups

Even well-off people are calling social support groups
WORLD Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on May 27 and India reported another record single-day jump of more than 6,000 cases, as the pandemic expanded its grip across much of the globe.

ECONOMY Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurant owners in Turkey are expecting to reopen their venues in mid-June after a suspension of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of an association has said.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.