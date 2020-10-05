Formula One Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators

ISTANBUL-Reuters

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 13-15 will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster TRT reported on Oct. 5, citing the Istanbul governor's office.

Formula One has put the Turkish Grand Prix back on its calendar after almost a decade in August. The operators of the

Grand Prix, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race.





