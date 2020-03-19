Former Turkish general died from coronavirus, hospital says

  March 19 2020

ANKARA
Aytaç Yalman, a former commander of the Turkish land forces, has died from the coronavirus, an Istanbul hospital has announced, confirming days-long speculations over the medical reason behind his death.

The hospital has also informed that the late general’s wife is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

“It has been understood that Aytaç Yalman has died from the coronavirus,” read a statement issued by the chief physician of the Gülhane Military Medical Academy (GATA) on March 19.

Yalman, who was 80 years old, passed away on March 16 after the treatment he received at GATA. The cause of his death was cited as pneumonia, although there were speculations that he was passed away due to the coronavirus.

According to official figures released by the Health Ministry on late March 18, two people have so far died in Turkey, with 191 positive cases of the coronavirus. It’s not immediately clear whether Yalman is among the two or will be the third casualty.

