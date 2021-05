FM Çavuşoğlu to visit Saudi Arabia

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's foreign minister will depart for Saudi Arabia on May 10.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be in the kingdom on May 10 and May 11, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

He will discuss bilateral matters and regional issues in talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, the ministry said.