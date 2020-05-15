Flying Broom Film Fest closes online amid outbreak

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The 23rd Flying Broom International Women’s Film Festival came to a close on May 14 with a videoconference ceremony as the world continued to grapple with the novel coronavirus.

A total of 1,301 women directors from various countries applied for the festival this year.

Seventy-six films from 31 countries were screened online for film lovers.

Multimedia artist Rachel Maclean’s feminist sci-fi film Make Me Up won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award.

Flying Broom is a women’s organization that aims to enhance gender equality consciousness, provide information and training to empower women and contribute to the development of efficient policies to solve women’s problems.

Turkey,

