Floods kill 2, injure 11 in Turkey’s Black Sea region

  • July 14 2020 08:34:00

RİZE- Anadolu Agency
Two people were killed and 11 injured early on July 14 in floods triggered by heavy rain in Turkey’s Black Sea region. 

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said they have been facing problems reaching 12 villages but all rescue team units were working in the region.

People injured in landslides in the villages of Yamaç and Köprübaş in Çayeli district were taken to the hospital.

Soylu said search and rescue efforts were ongoing for one person who was reported missing. However, later on, it was stated that the rescue team had found the person’s body in an area near his home.

Authorities said many homes had been damaged while three were completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, rainfall in the region has started picking up again.

Rize,

